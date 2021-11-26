Warriors Observations: Steph Curry Scores 32 in 118-103 Win Vs. Blazers

What we learned as Steph's 32 fuels Warriors' win over Blazers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- With 2:07 left in the first half, Steph Curry hit a simple 3-pointer off a Jordan Poole pass to put the Warriors up six. It wasn't the most jaw-dropping play of the night, but it was the one that changed the momentum.

After that moment, there was no stopping the Warriors as they cruised to a 118-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night at Chase Center. It is Golden State's sixth win a row, and 10th straight at home.

Curry led the way for Golden State (17-2), finishing with 32 points on 12-of-25 shooting, including six 3-pointers, but Friday night was one of those games that saw contributions from top to bottom.

Every single starter finished in double-figure scoring, while Gary Payton II and Juan Toscano-Anderson provided strong two-way boosts off the bench.

Here are three takeaways for the complete game the Warriors put together:

An active Draymond Green

In the midst of the strongest start to a season he has had in a while, Green had a night that perfectly encapsulated who he is for this team.

Finishing with 12 points, 12 assist, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals, Green was the centerpiece for the Warriors' defense, but also played with the offensive aggression that takes Golden State to the next level.

Then, of course, there was the stuff that won't show up in the stat sheet. Down the stretch of the game, Green set multiple screens that freed up Curry for some monster 3-pointers. And Green and Curry continued to play off one another with chemistry that can only be formed over playing together for 10 years.

Stifling Defense

The Warriors' top-ranked defense was on full display against the Trail Blazers, limiting Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum to 16 points each and holding the Blazers to 42.4 percent shooting from the floor.

Golden State was active on the defensive end of the ball from the jump. And it was clear by the players Steve Kerr put on the court that the Warriors were taking a defense-first approach against the Blazers -- which has sharp-shooters Lillard and McCollum.

Payton was assigned to guard Lillard most of the night, while Toscano-Anderson, who Kerr usually inserts into the rotation as a defensive presence, checked into the game early on.

And of course, Green was the anchor of it all.

Because of the Warriors' strong offense, they managed to get their defense set for nearly every Portland offensive possession. Golden State stuck to their assignments like glue, rarely ever giving the Trail Blazers an opportunity for an easy bucket. And it was like this for close to 48 minutes. If Portland went on a little run, it was because they earned it -- not because the Warriors gave it away.

Classic Warriors Ball movement

Meanwhile, the Warriors were executing nicely on the offensive side of the ball as well.

There were no fast break points in the first half -- and the Dubs finished with just 10 in the game -- because of strong defense from both teams, but the Warriors had no problem slowing the game down and using the majority if not all of the shot clock.

Golden State's ball movement was as fluid as it gets, especially early on, as they swung the rock from side to side, looking for the best shot possible. They shot 55 percent in the first quarter alone and finished the night shooting 53.5 percent.

At times it got a little sloppy, resulting in the Warriors committing 15 turnovers. However, for 31 assists on 46 made baskets, it's bound to happen. The good news is that it didn't get too out of hand.