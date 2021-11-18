Stephen Curry

Warriors' Steph Curry Amazingly Breaks Own 3-Point Milestone

By Alex Didion

Steph amazingly breaks own 3-point milestone vs. Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry, who continued to solidify his case as the MVP frontrunner in the Warriors' win on Thursday night, now has surpassed his own record for most 3-pointers through an NBA player's first 15 games.

Curry knocked down five more than his previous mark, set during the 2018-19 season. In fitting fashion, the third-best mark through the first 15 games also was set by Curry during the Warriors' historic 2015-16 campaign.

Steph knocked down nine 3-pointers in the Warriors' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, the third time he has hit that mark in his last four games. Curry poured in 40 total points, and heard a chorus of MVP chants from a road crowd for the second consecutive game.

Curry has 20 more 3-pointers than the next closest player, Buddy Hield, who recently broke one of Steph's own milestones for most triples through a player's first 400 games.

Despite an astounding 13.5 attempts per game, Curry is shooting 41.9 percent from 3-point range.

At this pace, Steph would finish the regular season with 467 3-pointers, which would smash the NBA record he currently holds for most in a season (402 in 2015-16).

The greatest shooter of all time continues to show he is far from finished with his decorated NBA career.

