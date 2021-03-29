Warriors' All-Women Radio Crew Is ‘Fantastic,' Steve Kerr Believes

Kerr says Warriors' all-women radio crew is 'fantastic' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

No men allowed. Not because they’re not appreciated, but because they’re completely expendable in this NBA endeavor.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Warriors on Monday present an all-female radio crew for Golden State's game against the Chicago Bulls, and coach Steve Kerr is all for it.

“It’s fantastic, excited for all of them,” he said 90 minutes before tipoff.

“We’ve seen some strides in recent years in terms of women entering the coaching ranks and management as well. Broadcasting is another area where there’s no reason why we can’t have a really strong female influence in that part of the game.”

Kate Scott, already with several firsts on her résumé, will provide play-by-play, with Mary Murphy offering analysis on Warriors flagship station 95.7 The Game.

Former Stanford star and two-time WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike will host the Coach's Show with Kerr, with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke hosting pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

Rounding out the team are Whitley Sandretto as onsite reporter and Taneka Smothers handling production audio.

Nothing against longtime radio play-by-play voice Tim Roye, who willingly stepped aside, but this is about smashing glass ceilings and clearing archaic barriers. This is about equality. This is about history.

“A night like tonight is a reminder that there is no reason that women can’t make a bigger impact in other games as well,” Kerr said. “We are represented by some really talented women in the broadcasting side of basketball. But frankly, there should be more women in that position. And, probably, more in coaching and management as well.

“This is a really good showcase for Kate and Mary and Chiney and Kerith, but also a reminder to all of us that there are lot of really talented people out there who deserve more opportunities.”

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast