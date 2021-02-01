Warriors

Warriors' Klay Thompson Blasts Glen Davis Over Injury ‘Karma' Comment

By Ali Thanawalla

Klay blasts Big Baby over IG comment about injury 'karma' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Glen "Big Baby" Davis didn't like Klay Thompson's comments about Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder, and the former NBA player made a snide remark Saturday night about the injuries sustained by the Warriors forward the last two years.

Sports

Warriors 7 hours ago

Warriors' James Wiseman Sidelined 7-10 Days With Sprained Left Wrist

Super Bowl 8 hours ago

Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, Marshawn Lynch Star in Funny Super Bowl 55 Ad

Thompson saw the Instagram comment by "Big Baby" and he didn't hold back in his response.

"Dang Big baby this what we on now !? I can't wait til I see you on the court next year I'm calling iso every time. Prolly get 40 in a qtr with big fella chasing me," Thompson wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after Thompson's comments about McGruder following a postgame incident involving the Warriors' bench, "Big Baby" saw the quotes on Instagram and responded in the comments of a post shared by Sideline Sources.

"Saying s--t like that, I see why he stay hurt. Karma," Davis wrote.

Davis played eight seasons in the NBA and won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics during his rookie season in 2007-08. He started 121 of the 514 games he played in the league, and finished his career averaging 8.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. But hasn't played in the NBA since the 2014-15 season.

Thompson suffered a torn left ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and missed the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from that injury. On Nov. 18, about a month before he was set to make his return to the court, the five-time NBA All-Star sustained a torn right Achilles during a pick-up game at a gym in Southern California. He's expected to miss the entire 2020-21 season.

RELATED: Perkins disagreed with McGruder comments by Klay, Draymond

It's unclear if Thompson and Davis have a history, but clearly, the former didn't appreciate the comments from the latter.

Unfortunately for Thompson and the viewing public, but he won't get to torch Davis on an NBA court next year.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WarriorsGolden State WarriorsSportsKlay Thompson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment California Live
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us