Warriors' Klay Thompson Blasts Glen Davis Over Injury ‘Karma' Comment

Klay blasts Big Baby over IG comment about injury 'karma' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Glen "Big Baby" Davis didn't like Klay Thompson's comments about Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder, and the former NBA player made a snide remark Saturday night about the injuries sustained by the Warriors forward the last two years.

Thompson saw the Instagram comment by "Big Baby" and he didn't hold back in his response.

"Dang Big baby this what we on now !? I can't wait til I see you on the court next year I'm calling iso every time. Prolly get 40 in a qtr with big fella chasing me," Thompson wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday afternoon.

Klay responds to Glen Davis’ comment pic.twitter.com/JXNMUgndft — Chris Montano (@gswchris) February 2, 2021

Shortly after Thompson's comments about McGruder following a postgame incident involving the Warriors' bench, "Big Baby" saw the quotes on Instagram and responded in the comments of a post shared by Sideline Sources.

"Saying s--t like that, I see why he stay hurt. Karma," Davis wrote.

Davis played eight seasons in the NBA and won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics during his rookie season in 2007-08. He started 121 of the 514 games he played in the league, and finished his career averaging 8.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. But hasn't played in the NBA since the 2014-15 season.

Thompson suffered a torn left ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and missed the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from that injury. On Nov. 18, about a month before he was set to make his return to the court, the five-time NBA All-Star sustained a torn right Achilles during a pick-up game at a gym in Southern California. He's expected to miss the entire 2020-21 season.

It's unclear if Thompson and Davis have a history, but clearly, the former didn't appreciate the comments from the latter.

Unfortunately for Thompson and the viewing public, but he won't get to torch Davis on an NBA court next year.