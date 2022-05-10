golden state entertainment

Warriors Sign Rhymefest, J.U.I.C.E. and Georgia Anne Muldrow to Music Label

Golden State Entertainment announces initial roster of music acts

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Golden State Warriors have signed several artists to multi-album deals, including Rhymefest and J.U.I.C.E.

Wait, what? Music artists?

Yes, the Dubs recently launched Golden State Entertainment, or GSE, a new division that will create licensed documentary content, produce music and hold nonbasketball live events in the Bay Area.

The venture follows similar efforts by the Warriors organization in rolling out an in-house ticket exchange, a partnership with a cryptocurrency company, and leveraging the blockchain sector to cash in on NFTs, or non-fungible tokens.

GSE on Tuesday announced its initial roster of artists joining the team.

In addition to the already mentioned rappers, singer Georgia Anne Muldrow has agreed to release new music under GSE.

GSE has already released a single with K-Pop star BamBam, who performed to a sold out crowd at Chase Center in April.

CNBC contributed to this story.

