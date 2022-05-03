Warriors' Steve Kerr Rips Grizzlies as ‘Dirty' for Early Game 2 Antics

Kerr rips Grizzlies as 'dirty' for early Game 2 antics originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steve Kerr knew Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies would be more physical than the first game, but what he saw in the opening quarter Tuesday night crossed the line, in his opinion.

"That wasn't physical," Kerr told TNT's Jared Greenberg before the start of the second quarter. "That was dirty."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kerr on Dillon Brooksâ Flagrant 2 foul on GP2: âThat wasnât physical, that was dirtyâpic.twitter.com/48m9jerVqq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

Less than three minutes into the game, Gary Payton II went up for a layup and was hit hard by Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks.

GP2 takes a hard fall after getting fouled by Dillon Brooks.



Brooks was given a Flagrant 2 foul and has been ejected from Game 2pic.twitter.com/FPLHkcIkx3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

Payton fell hard on his left elbow and was in immediate pain. He remained in the game and shot the free throws, but went to locker room and underwent X-rays. Before the second quarter, the Warriors ruled Payton out for the rest of the game.

Brooks was assessed a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 and ejected from the game.

A few moments later, Draymond Green took an elbow to the face from Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman. The Warriors' forward needed stitches to seal a laceration under his right eye. He returned for the start of the second quarter.

Draymond went to the locker room after taking an elbow to the face pic.twitter.com/RI4GQH9vwV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

Midway through the first quarter, Steph Curry drew an offensive foul on the Grizzlies and was cut on the play. He needed attention from the training staff before returning to the game.

Kerr clearly wasn't happy with what he saw in the first quarter and he made his thoughts known. The Grizzlies likely will have a response after the game.