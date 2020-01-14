Warriors takeaways: What we learned in 124-97 blowout loss to Mavericks

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors hoped their current homestand would yield their first win of the new year. But any optimism for a long-awaited streak-ending win from Golden State quickly vanished in a 124-97 rout at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Tuesday evening.

The loss was the Warriors' ninth straight dating back to December. The Mavericks led by double digits most of the night, essentially using the game as a cardio exercise.

For a team searching for winning ways, the Warriors' effort failed to match their desperation as they continued their descent to the bottom of the NBA.

Here are the takeaways from Tuesday night.

Warriors get bullied

The Mavericks dominated from the start. By the end of the evening, Dwight Powell scored a game-high 21 points on 9-of-9 shooting, grabbing six rebounds. As Powell dominated, Mavs guards Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. combined for 32 points as the Mavs led by as many as 29 points in the second half.

The Warriors will be even more concerned by their lack of activity on the glass. In 48 minutes, Golden State was out-rebounded 54-36 and out-scored 58-48 in the paint.

Amid their losing streak, Warriors coach Steve Kerr has pleaded for more effort. On Tuesday, his calls remained unanswered.

Russell shows rust

In his second game back from injury, D'Angelo Russell tried to build on Sunday's big game against the Memphis Grizzlies. He seemed to accomplish that goal in the first quarter, scoring 11 points and making four of his first seven field goals. Then, his night fell apart.

Over his next 26 minutes on the floor, he finished 1-of-10 from the field, including 0-for-4 from beyond the arc. As Dallas' lead grew, Russell watched much of the finish from the bench.

Russell can score in bunches, as he did in Memphis. But his output comes with occasional off nights, as Tuesday showed.

Jordan Poole finds his stroke

For much of the season, Poole's jumper has betrayed him. The trend momentarily ceased against the Mavericks. He finished with 17 points, including three 3-pointers.

A good indicator of Poole's hot hand is the swagger that accompanies it. Eight minutes into the third quarter, he caught a pass from Draymond Green on the wing, drained a 3-pointer as he was fouled, then counted to four, mimicking teammate Steph Curry's celebration.

The sequence was a good sign of how far Poole has come. Through 34 outings, he shot just 26.3 percent from the field, prompting a demotion to the G League. Now, he seems to have found a groove.