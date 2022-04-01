Watch: Steph Curry Talks Oscar Win, K-Pop Star BamBam Performing at Upcoming Warriors Game

“The Queen of Basketball” — with a pair of basketball legends in Warriors star Steph Curry and Shaquille O’Neal as the executive producers recently won the Academy Award for short subject documentary.

“The Queen of Basketball” tells the story of Lusia Harris, who scored the first basket in Olympic women’s basketball history and was the first woman officially drafted by an NBA team.

Curry spoke with NBC Bay Area's Anthony Flores on the recent Oscar win. Curry also spoke about K-Pop star BamBam’s upcoming performance at the Golden State's regular season finale game.

