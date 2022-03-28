Golden State Warriors

What to Expect from Warriors in Remaining Regular Season and Playoffs

 The Golden State Warriors are still on track for a top-four seed in the Western Conference. Here’s where they stand as the 2022 NBA playoffs approach

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are approaching, and the Golden State Warriors find themselves in good shape, holding a solid position at third place in the Western Conference.

With seven games left in the regular season for the Warriors, they have a chance to climb up to second place, but that would require the Memphis Grizzlies to collect a bunch of losses in the remaining regular-season games. 

So far, the Warriors have accumulated a 48-27 record (.640) but are on a two-game losing streak. If they don’t rack up a few more wins within the next seven games, they could fall down the standings as the Mavericks, Jazz, Nuggets and Timberwolves are all narrowly behind them. 

The 2022 playoff standings are clearly up for grabs, but here is everything you need to know about the Golden State Warriors:

Where are the Warriors in the Western Conference standings?

The Warriors are currently No. 3 in the West. They follow No. 1 Suns and No. 2 Grizzlies. 

TeamGB From No. 1
1. Suns-
2. Grizzlies9.0
3. Warriors13.0
4. Mavericks15.0
5. Jazz16.0
6. Nuggets17.0
7. Timberwolves18.5
8. Clippers25.0
9. Pelicans29.0
10. Lakers29.5

Who would be the Warriors' first-round opponent?

The Warriors are projected to face the Nuggets in the first round.

Here are the other projected Western Conference first-round matchups as of March 27:

MatchupRegular Season
No. 1 Suns vs. No. 8 ClippersSuns lead 2-1
No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 TimberwolvesSeries tied 2-2
No. 3 Warriors vs. No. 6 NuggetsNuggets lead 3-1
No. 4 Mavericks vs. No. 5 JazzSeries tied 2-2

What is the Warriors' remaining schedule?

The Warriors have seven games remaining – three of them at home. Their upcoming three games will serve as a challenge, but the remaining four after that should be straightforward wins for the Warriors if they play solid basketball. 

MatchupDay and Time
Warriors at GrizzliesMonday, March 28 at 5 p.m. PT
Suns at WarriorsWednesday, March 30 at 7 p.m. PT
Jazz at WarriorsSaturday, April 2 at 5:30 p.m. PT
Warriors at KingsSunday, April 3 at 6 p.m. PT
Lakers at WarriorsThursday, April 7 at 7 p.m. PT
Warriors at SpursSaturday, April 9 at TBD
Warriors at PelicansSunday, April 10 at TBD

What are the Warriors' playoff odds?

The Warriors currently have +600 odds to win the 2022 NBA championship -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook. Only one other team has better title odds than the Warriors, and it’s the West-leading Suns (+300).

The Warriors also have +275 odds to win the Western Conference championship, coming after the Suns (+130).

