US Soccer Looks to Advance Past Dutch in World Cup: Here's How to Watch, Stream

The Americans have prevailed.

Two goals were enough to carry the United States men’s national soccer team to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The USMNT won its third and final Group B game over Iran, scoring in the 38th minute on Christian Pulisic’s first World Cup goal and holding on in the second half with impeccable defense.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The United States entered the day behind Iran in the Group B standings but wound up in second place, grabbing one of the 16 spots in the tournament’s knockout stage.

Who will the USA play in the Round of 16? The Netherlands.

The 2010 World Cup runner-up advanced to the Round of 16 earlier in the day, besting the host country of Qatar and winning Group A.

That result has delivered the United States its next opponent. Let’s take a deeper look.

When is the United States' next World Cup game?

The USMNT will face the Netherlands on Saturday, Dec. 3.

What time is the USMNT knockout round game against the Netherlands?

Kickoff of the match is set for 10 a.m. ET.

Where is the USMNT vs. Netherlands Round of 16 game?

USMNT-Netherlands will take place at Khalifa International Stadium. The Americans have yet to play a game at the venue this tournament.

How to watch the USMNT knockout game at the 2022 World Cup

The USMNT-Netherlands match will air in English on FOX and in Spanish on Telemundo.

How to stream the United States vs. Netherlands

The game can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the Fox Sports app or Peacock (Spanish).

U.S. vs. Netherlands – Round of 16 | 10 a.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock