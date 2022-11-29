Team USA Fans Flood San Jose's San Pedro Square for World Cup Watch Party

Soccer fans flooded into San Jose's San Pedro Square to watch the United States beat Iran in a must-win match at the World Cup Tuesday, which was arguably the team’s most important match in eight years.

“It’s so much better than watching it at home,” said Dominic Dal Porto of Los Gatos. “There’s a great atmosphere out here.”

Fans were living, breathing and gasping on every pass and shot until finally, the score.

That was enough to put the Americans into the next round.

Manny Martinez kept his kids out of school to take them to the watch party.

“When the World Cup was here, I remember my dad taking me to Palo Alto and where Brazil was and I wanted my kids to make sure they get a piece of World Cup action," said Martinez.

The San Jose Earthquakes put on the watch party.

The team’s president looks forward to the tournament creating new fans and even young, inspired players.

“There’s nothing like the World Cup to continue to grow soccer in the United States,” said Jared Shawlee. “We’re looking forward to 2026, and hosting the world here in the Bay Area.”

The must-win mindset Tuesday was simple, but the off-the-field lead up to the match was not.

The American social media team removed the islamic symbol from Iran’s flag on a post for 24 hours -- in support of people there protesting for women’s rights.

Arash is Iranian-American and supports that move, watching Tuesday’s game while holding a sign.

“I have a very mixed feeling here living in Silicon Valley,” he said. “I’m just going to take advantage of this moment to raise the Iranian women who’ve been suffering for the past 45 years now.”

But the game was played on the field.

The last 20 minutes were stressful for U.S. fans until the final whistle meant the national team was moving on.

“It’s been eight years now, and we’re really going to root for them to keep pushing and hopefully make it as far as they can,” said Dal Porto.

The U.S. takes on the Netherlands in the round of 16 Saturday.

The Earthquakes will host a watch party for it in San Pedro Square.