Poole joins ex-teammates Steph, Klay in offseason workout

Jordan Poole isn't on the Warriors anymore, but that hasn't stopped him from staying in contact with his former teammates.

Poole, who was traded to the Washington Wizards this summer, was seen recently working out with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Steph's younger brother and Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry also was a part of the joint workout session.

Poole spent four seasons taking notes behind the future Hall of Fame duo after Golden State selected him in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

The young guard's start to his NBA career was filled with highs and lows, but he turned things around in the 2021-22 season and played a significant role in the Warriors winning their fourth title in eight seasons. His Poole Parties and viral meme-worthy facial expressions made him an easy fan favorite.

And the Warriors were on board, too, signing the 24-year-old to a four-year, $128 million contract extension before the 2022-23 season. But Poole being punched by Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green during a preseason practice changed everything, and eight months later, Poole was shipped to the opposite side of the country with Kyle Kuzma in Washington, D.C. in exchange for veteran point guard Chris Paul.

Steph Curry on Instagram gives a long goodbye/thank you to Jordan Poole, and welcomes Chris Paul to the Warriors



“It’s gonna be different with us on the same side. Let’s get it!” pic.twitter.com/aFOZ3fej7J — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 7, 2023

While the situation between Poole and Green clearly remains unresolved, it appears none of his other former teammates have any bad blood with the young guard.

