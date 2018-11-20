Facebook, Instagram Appear to Go Down for Some Users

Facebook isn't working for some users Tuesday morning, the second big outage in about a week, and Instagram users were reporting issues as well.

The outage appeared to hit around 8 a.m. ET. For some users, the Facebook page wouldn't load and other functionality wasn't working.

The website outage-tracking site Downdetector reported a spike in reports of problems with Facebook starting before 8 a.m. ET. Instagram users reported issues to the site around the same time. Facebook owns Instagram.

NBC has reached out to Facebook for comment. Its platform has been healthy since Oct. 23, according to the site, which had been inaccessible for at least one user Tuesday morning.

Facebook also gave users problems on Monday, Nov. 12. just 1 p.m. ET. Users started to report that it was back online about 30 mintues later. A Facebook page that tracks the platform's status said it was healthy after having been inaccessible.