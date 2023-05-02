Apple

Apple Users Experience Issues With Pay, Card, Cash Apps

By NBC Bay Area staff

Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Apple users experienced widespread issues with its Apple Pay, Apple Card and Apple Cash apps Tuesday morning, the company said on its support web page.

Apple said the issues began at about 7:25 a.m. and were resolved at about 8:20 a.m.

The Cupertino-based iPhone maker said some users were not be able to use the apps' features but added that purchases made with Apple Card and Cash were unaffected.

For Apple Pay and Wallet, the company simply said "users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating this issue."

