Equinix helps to heat 2024 Paris Olympics' aquatic center

A Bay Area technology company is helping keep the pools at the 2024 Paris Olympics warm.

Redwood City-based Equinix is planning on recycling energy from its Paris data centers for the next 15 years. And rather than release the heat emitted from those centers it is being piped across the city, including the Olympic aquatic center.

“You're essentially taking warm air, converting it into warm water, and then piping it around the city,” said Christopher Wellise, the vice president of global sustainability at Equinix. “It can actually be routed into buildings in order to heat those buildings, whether it be a residential home, a hospital, or in the case of Paris, the aquatic center where the pool is, and where the swimmers are actually competing."

The move is a push from company to make its services climate friendly.