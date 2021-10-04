Facebook

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Experiencing Outages

It was not clear what was causing the disruptions.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were all down Monday morning for users around the world, according to Downdetector.

The social messaging apps, which are all owned by Facebook Inc., were experiencing outages in multiple countries. It was not clear what was causing the disruptions.

The outages appear to have started around just after 11:40 a.m. ET and remained inaccessible.

The outage is also affecting services that use Facebook to log in. Niantic, the software developers behind games like Pokémon GO and Ingress, said on Twitter that it is “looking into reports of errors associated with Facebook login, and will update here once we have more information.”

Users flocked to Twitter to check whether others were affected by the outage.

This is a breaking new story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

FacebookInstagramwhatsapp
