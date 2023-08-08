Robots powered by AI from Fremont startup work to help save the planet

Robots powered by artificial intelligence from a Fremont startup are working to help save the planet.

Machines, with the help of 3D cameras, are learning to more efficiently-recycle as they go.

"It not only learns what the objects are, it also tells the robot when to pick, where to pick, and where to put them,” said JD Ambati, CEO of EverestLabs.

It’s technology from EverestLabs that lets robots “see” and identify 200 objects in 12 milliseconds.

They were bought by giant recycling facilities to do the dirty work people don't want.

"They're recovering more, because the robots don't call in sick, they don't need bathroom breaks or smoke breaks or what have you, and they show up,” said Ambati.

For recycling companies, the benefit is clear -- the machines save money and work faster to help turn recycled items into new items.

"And there's a lot of energy that goes into turning those raw materials into actual products,” said Linden Skjeie of the San Jose Environmental Service Department. “So when you recycle them, you save all that energy and those greenhouse gasses."

EverestLabs has been selling these systems for a little more than a year and they say they have more than 50 of them in recycling sites around the country.