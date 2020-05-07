San Jose-Based Zoom Acquires Encryption Startup to Boost Security

Video conferencing company Zoom has made a deal to buy an encryption startup to help repair security flaws that have led to a number of hacking incidents known as Zoom-bombing.

San Jose-based Zoom acquired Keybase, a 25-person startup that will give Zoom users the option of end-to-end encryption of meetings, thus blocking uninvited parties from gaining access, according to the company blog.

"Our goal is to provide the most privacy possible for every use case, while also balancing the needs of our users and our commitment to preventing harmful behavior on our platform," Zoom CEO Eric Yuan wrote in the blog. "Keybase’s experienced team will be a critical part of this mission."

Yuan added that the acquisition is part of Zoom's 90-day plan, launched on April 1, to bolster its security in the wake of several Zoom-bombing incidents that have drawn criticism.

Keybase has an office in San Francisco, as well as New York, Chicago and Seattle, according to its website.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.