UC Santa Cruz Leaving Twitter

UC Santa Cruz says it’s leaving Twitter over concerns where the social media platform is headed.

The university released the following statement in a thread Friday:

"The Official UC Santa Cruz Twitter handle will be dark for the foreseeable future. We are concerned about recent changes that are allowing for the increased spread of misinformation and hate speech, in opposition to our campus values and principles of community. Individual campus units and departments will make their own decisions regarding the use of their respective accounts."

The university also encouraged followers to look for updates on other social media sites including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and TikTok.