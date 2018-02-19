3 to Watch: Tahoe's Bowman Goes for Halfpipe Gold

Tune in to for NBC's LIVE primetime coverage of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics beginning at 5 p.m. on the West Coast. Not near a TV? You can also catch it on your phone or computer right here.

South Lake Tahoe's Maddie Bowman goes for her second career gold medal in the freestyle skiing halfpipe. Plus, Los Gatos' Nick Cunningham competes in the final of the two-man bobsled.

Here are some of the highlights to watch out for Monday:

1. Tahoe's Maddie Bowman Defends Halfpipe Gold

Maddie Bowman competes in the qualifying round of Ladies' Ski Halfpipe during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on on Jan. 17, 2018, in Mammoth, California.

Photo credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Defending U.S. Olympic champion Maddie Bowman of South Lake Tahoe is looking to repeat her Sochi result in the women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe. She heads a strong contingent of American contenders, among them Devin Logan, a silver medal winner in Sochi for slopestyle, and Brita Sigourney, who finished sixth in the halfpipe in Sochi. Sigourney is the first women to land a 1080 in a competition halfpipe run.

Tough competition is expected from Canada’s Cassie Sharpe, known for her bold tricks, and France’s Marie Martinod, a silver medal winner in Sochi.

2. Hubbell and Donohue, Shib Sibs Hope to Topple Canadian Ice Dance Favorites

Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir hope to regain their 2010 Olympic ice dance title when they skate in the free dance on Tuesday (Monday night in the United States), the second part of the ice dance competition.

Virtue and Moir, who helped Canada win a gold medal in Pyeongchang in the team event, were in first place after the short program, with 83.67. Their main rivals, France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, were in second — despite Papadakis suffering a wardrobe malfunction during their routine, and struggling to keep her top from falling down throughout the routine.

The United States is represented by three top teams. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue were in third place after the short program, just .02 points head of brother-sister duo Maia and Alex Shibutani (aka the Shib Sibs). Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who finished eighth in the Sochi Games and then won their first national title together in 2015, were in seventh place.

3. U.S. Men's Bobsled Team Faces Down Hard Times

The U.S. men’s two-man bobsled teams will compete on Monday after getting through very tough times. Three-time Olympian Steven Holcomb died last year.

Pilot Justin Olsen, a 2010 gold medalist, is vying for a top spot despite having had emergency surgery for acute appendicitis on Feb. 5. He was soon tweeting a video of himself doing pushups. Two-time Olympian Nick Cunningham of Los Gatos and Codie Bascue are also in the mix.

Germany has two top pilots in the race, Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner, who was inspired by his Olympic silver medal-winning uncle, Rudi Lochner. Three-time Olympian Justin Kripps could contend for Canada’s first gold medal in the two-man since 1998. And South Korea, which has never won an Olympic medal in a sliding sport, has its hopes on Won Yun-jong.

