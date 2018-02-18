3 to Watch: Tahoe's Maddie Bowman Goes for Repeat Gold

Maddie Bowman competes in the qualifying round of Ladies' Ski Halfpipe during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on on January 17, 2018 in Mammoth, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

NBC's LIVE primetime coverage of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics beginning at 5 p.m. on the West Coast.

We've got not one, but two local athletes to watch for in Sunday night (and Monday morning) events in Pyeongchang.

1. Defending Champion Bowman Begins Quest for Gold in Women’s Halfpipe

Maddie Bowman

Photo credit: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

South Lake Tahoe's Maddie Bowman begins her quest to repeat her Sochi golden run in the women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe with qualifying runs on Monday (Sunday night in the U.S.). She will lead a large contingent of U.S. athletes who hope to advance to the third and final run the next day.

Bowman’s teammates include top contenders Devin Logan, who won silver in Sochi for slopestyle, and Brita Sigourney, who finished sixth in the halfpipe in Sochi. Sigourney is the first women to land a 1080 in a competition halfpipe run, which she did during the 2012 X Games in Aspen.

But Team USA will have tough competition from Canada’s Cassie Sharpe, a standout for her bold tricks, and France’s Marie Martinod, who took silver in Sochi.

Catch the action as part of NBC's primetime coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT Sunday

2. U.S. Men's Bobsled Team Faces Down Hard Times

Bobsledder Justin Olsen.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The U.S. men’s two-man bobsled teams will compete on Monday after getting through very tough times. Three-time Olympian Steven Holcomb died last year.

Pilot Justin Olsen, a 2010 gold medalist, is vying for a top spot despite having had emergency surgery for acute appendicitis on Feb. 5. He was soon tweeting a video of himself doing pushups. Two-time Olympian Nick Cunningham of San Jose and Codie Bascue are also in the mix.

PARK CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 26: Bobsledder Nick Cunningham poses for a portrait during the Team USA Media Summit ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games on September 26, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Photo credit: Getty Images

Germany has two top pilots in the race, Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner, who was inspired by his Olympic silver medal-winning uncle, Rudi Lochner. Three-time Olympian Justin Kripps could contend for Canada’s first gold medal in the two-man since 1998. And South Korea, which has never won an Olympic medal in a sliding sport, has its hopes on Won Yun-jong.

See it unfold as part of NBC's primetime coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT Monday evening or live on digital platforms at 3:15 a.m. PT Monday morning.

3. Top Three U.S. Ice Dance Teams to Compete

Figure skating team event bronze medalists Alex and Maia Shibutani.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The United States, with three of the world’s best ice dance teams, is positioned for a figure skating medal in Monday’s competition (Sunday night in the United States). The best-known pair, brother-sister duo Maia and Alex Shibutani, finished second in an earlier team event, helping the U.S. to earn bronze.

Other contenders: Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who finished eighth in the Sochi Games and then won their first national title together in 2015; and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who are making their Olympic debut as this year’s national champions.

The Americans will face other top pairs Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, of Canada, and Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, of France. The short dance will be followed by the free dance Tuesday (Monday night in the United States).

Tune in live to NBC's primetime coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT Sunday