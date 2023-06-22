Kris Murray

NBA Twitter reacts to Kris Murray drafted one spot ahead of Kings

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NBA world was so close to having to squint their eyes as they tried to identify which Murray brother was on the floor for the Kings next season.

Kris Murray, twin brother of Sacramento's 2022 No. 4 pick Keegan Murray, was still on the board when Thursday's NBA draft entered the 20s. Houston selected Cam Whitmore at No. 20, Brooklyn selected Noah Clowney at No. 21 and Daria Whitehead at No. 22.

Sacramento held the No. 24 pick, and the Portland Trail Blazers were just ahead of them with No. 23.

A Murray reunion in Sacramento had been the talk of the town, with experts predicting the Kings selecting Kris in numerous mock drafts. And on Thursday, it was within reach from potentially becoming a reality. Until it wasn't.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver approached the podium: "With the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers select Kris Murray from the University of Iowa."

They were one pick -- approximately 240 seconds away -- from a brotherly reunion. Instead, the two will come face-to-face as Western Conference foes. And as expected, Kings fans and NBA Twitter as a whole had a field day with the robbery.

Of course, the Kings might not have even drafted Kris, but fans certainly can't help but wonder what if.

