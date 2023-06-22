NBA Twitter reacts to Kris Murray drafted one spot ahead of Kings

The NBA world was so close to having to squint their eyes as they tried to identify which Murray brother was on the floor for the Kings next season.

Kris Murray, twin brother of Sacramento's 2022 No. 4 pick Keegan Murray, was still on the board when Thursday's NBA draft entered the 20s. Houston selected Cam Whitmore at No. 20, Brooklyn selected Noah Clowney at No. 21 and Daria Whitehead at No. 22.

Sacramento held the No. 24 pick, and the Portland Trail Blazers were just ahead of them with No. 23.

A Murray reunion in Sacramento had been the talk of the town, with experts predicting the Kings selecting Kris in numerous mock drafts. And on Thursday, it was within reach from potentially becoming a reality. Until it wasn't.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver approached the podium: "With the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers select Kris Murray from the University of Iowa."

They were one pick -- approximately 240 seconds away -- from a brotherly reunion. Instead, the two will come face-to-face as Western Conference foes. And as expected, Kings fans and NBA Twitter as a whole had a field day with the robbery.

Kris Murray, brother of Keegan Murray, just got taken 23rd to the Blazers



Kings had the 24th pick 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nuwHUf7ZxO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2023

BREAKING: The Portland Trail Blazers have selected Kris Murray with the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.



Murray, a 3-&-D forward, is the twin brother of Sacramento Kings sharpshooter Keegan Murray. Kris is a lefty! 🎯



Kings have the next pick & could’ve taken him if Portland… pic.twitter.com/qp0ejgauNt — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) June 23, 2023

The Trail Blazers draft Iowa's Kris Murray with the 23rd pick in the first round.



Murray's twin brother Keegan plays for the Kings, who had the next pick. Keegan went fourth overall last year, and made the NBA's All-Rookie team.



Kris stayed in Iowa to watch draft with family.… pic.twitter.com/KejsGuScQA — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) June 23, 2023

So tough to see Kris Murray go at 23. Kings were definitely gonna draft him at 24 and have him play with his brother — Ben Englander (@EnglanderBen) June 23, 2023

Portland is taking Kris Murray right before the Kings could draft him and pair him with his twin Keegan. Cold world. — Bud Lane (@TheHollywoodBud) June 23, 2023

Taking kris Murray a pick b4 the kings can take him is FILTHY😂 — GrizzCompanyMane🐻🥷🏿 (@BlakLvesMatter) June 23, 2023

The Blazers are such trolls for taking Kris Murray one pick before the Sacramento Kings. — Phil (Dixon) (@FilipmyCup) June 23, 2023

Kris Murray goes one pick before the #Kings. Poetic. — Nick Cattles (@NickCRadio) June 23, 2023

Kris Murray one pick before the Kings is just mean — Greg Waddell (@gwizzy12) June 23, 2023

Of course, the Kings might not have even drafted Kris, but fans certainly can't help but wonder what if.