U.S. Ranking on World's Happiest Countries List Might Shock You

Finland was listed as the happiest country in the world, according to a recent study

By Logan Reardon

Looking to increase your happiness? Move to Northern Europe, apparently.

For the sixth straight year, Finland was listed as the No. 1 happiest country in the world in a study by the World Happiness Report

The survey, which included reports from 137 countries, used six variables to gauge happiness: social support, income, health, freedom, generosity and absence of corruption. Northern European countries occupied five of the top seven spots in the ranking.

Nordic countries were especially happy with Denmark and Iceland rounding out the top three after Finland. 

Here’s a look at the top 10 happiest nations, according to the study:

  1. Finland
  2. Denmark
  3. Iceland
  4. Israel
  5. Netherlands
  6. Sweden
  7. Norway
  8. Switzerland
  9. Luxembourg
  10. New Zealand

So, where does the United States come into all this? You have to scroll down the list a bit farther, with the U.S. slotting in at 15th.

Several other notable countries were placed outside the top 10 on the happiness scale, including Australia (12th), Canada (13th), Germany (16th), the United Kingdom (19th), France (21st), Spain (32nd) and Italy (33rd).

Afghanistan, where the Taliban seized power in 2021, was judged to be the least-happy nation.

Lebanon, which is going through an economic crisis, finished just ahead of Afghanistan in 136th.

