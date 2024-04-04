Smash-and-grab suspect tries to steal from woman at a red light in Vallejo

A new trend is creating new concerns.

Thieves are now rushing up and breaking our windows while people wait at red lights, then stealing purses and backpacks off passenger seats.

The crime was recently caught on camera in Vallejo and quickly went viral on TikTok.

“Watching the video and just hearing my screams. It’s such a terrifying moment to just realize how much stress and pain I was in those moments,” said smash-and-grab victim Caroline. “It was absolutely terrifying.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The 26-year-old said she was on her way to work, listening to Beyoncé’s new album when the man jumped out of the SUV beside her.

“I heard the crash. Immediately just grabbed my bag in a few seconds into me holding onto this I was like ‘oh my God I’m being robbed right now,’” she said.

Instinctively, Caroline grabbed onto her purse and lunch box for dear life before her attacker finally gave up and she was able drive to the police station.

“I’m so grateful to be alive to be unharmed. I have the tiniest, tiniest cut on my finger from the glass but literally that’s the most minor damage at the end of the day. I’m glad I’m physically OK,” she said.

Caroline’s TikTok videos of the incident have gotten millions of views.

“That video went absolutely viral because Beyoncé was playing in the background so you have happy music and deathly screams and it’s such a juxtaposition,” she said.

She said sharing her story has been therapeutic, but she wants others to learn from it.

“Just be cautious, just be so cautious and careful and mindful of where you’re putting yourself, where you’re putting your things, who’s around you keep that head on a swivel at all times,” said Caroline.

Her purse is still full of glass and while she’s happy she still has it, she knows she got really lucky.

“It could’ve been so much worse,” she said.

On Thursday afternoon, Vallejo police confirmed a second woman was victimized at another intersection 45 minutes after Caroline’s attack.

The suspect and vehicle had the same description but no arrests have been made so far.