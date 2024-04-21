2024 paris olympics

Two Bay Area athletes make the cut for the Paris Olympics

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Paris Olympics are fast approaching and two more Bay Area athletes punched their ticket to the games on Saturday. 

The 2024 U.S Olympic Wrestling Trials took place at Penn State University on Friday and Saturday to determine the qualifying athletes for the Olympics. 

20-year-old Amit Elor, from Walnut Creek, made her first Olympic team after defeating Forrest Molinari. Elor has become one of Team USA’s top female wrestlers, winning a world title last year. 

And Dominique Parrish, from Scotts Valley, defeated a 2012 Olympian to earn a spot at her first Olympics. Parrish also is no stranger to the world stage, earning gold at the 2022 World Championships. 

