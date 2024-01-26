Paris 2024 Olympics

‘Digital twinning': A look at the tech behind building Olympic venues in Paris

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

As Paris builds toward the 2024 Olympic Games, the venues themselves are being guided by technology.

Paul Foster, CEO of London-based OnePlan, calls the technology being used to help build out Olympic venues as "digital twinning." The software is used to design places in the virtual world so they can be built more quickly, efficiently, and with less travel to and from the sites.

"Everyone planning is utilizing the same data and are able to collaborate together," Foster said. "By digitally twinning it, it enables the broadcasters to say I can now tell where my camera will go, we can simulate the camera's position, we can also simulate the sun's position as well so they can see things like lens flare, reflections on surfaces."

OnePath is enabled by Intel technology and hardware. It is powerful enough to let any athlete, fan, or venue planner access the information as it changes on their smartphone.

