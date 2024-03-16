AMC and NBC announce 2024 Olympics will air live in movie theaters

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be played live on the big screen.

NBCUniversal and AMC announced this past week that they will broadcast select daytime Paris Olympics coverage live at 160 AMC locations across the country, according to an NBCUniversal press release.

"The Olympic Games always provide a wonderful, shared experience, and this summer communities across the country will have the opportunity to cheer for Team USA or their own hometown hero in local AMC Theatres,” said Gary Zenkel, the president of NBC Olympics, in the release. “The afternoon broadcasts on NBC will offer many of the most compelling live moments from Paris, and we believe these gatherings will fuel overall enthusiasm for the Games."

Fans can join crowds an AMC Theatres starting July 27, 2024, the day after the Opening Ceremony, and can continue to watch select daytime events at the movies until Aug. 11.

Tickets will become available for purchase at AMC and Fandango this summer.

In addition to AMC theaters, the entire Summer Olympics will air exclusively on NBC's networks and streaming services -- NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, the Olympic Channel, the Golf Channel, Telemundo Deportes, NBCOlympics.com, Peacock.

Also this past week, NBC announced that broadcaster Mike Tirico, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and Kelly Clarkson will host the Opening Ceremony in Paris July 26.

Stay tuned for more Olympics coverage from this NBC station as the year goes on.

