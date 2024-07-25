Bay Area family hosts watch party for Team USA men's rugby team

The family of a Bay Area Olympic rugby player are beaming with joy after seeing their loved one play for Team USA.

Naima Fuala’au of Hayward is one of two Bay Area players whose family woke up in the early morning to host a watch party. Mata Fualaau-Alefaio, Naima’s sister, said emotions were high.

“It was a lot of mixed emotions; we were very emotional just seeing come out of the tunnel with the team…We’re just so thankful,” she said. “He’s determined to get this win as well as the rest of the squad, we’re excited for them, we know they can do it.”

Team USA came away with a draw against the French Olympic, but ultimately lost to Fiji.

The men’s rugby team faced Urugay Thursday morning.