2024 Paris Olympics

How to watch Alcaraz vs. Djokovic in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s a dream matchup: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz facing off against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the men’s tennis final in Paris. 

This battle for gold pits world No. 2 Alcaraz, the reigning French and Wimbledon champ, against world No. 3 Djokovic, a tennis legend with 24 grand slam titles to his name. It’s also a rematch of the recent French Open Final. 

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

When is the men’s tennis singles gold medal final?

The players will take to the Stade Roland Garros court on Sunday, Aug. 3. Coverage begins at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET.

Where can I watch?

The match will stream live on Peacock here.

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic to win the men’s Wimbledon singles title on Sunday.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympicstennis
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us