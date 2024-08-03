How to watch Alcaraz vs. Djokovic in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics

It’s a dream matchup: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz facing off against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the men’s tennis final in Paris.

This battle for gold pits world No. 2 Alcaraz, the reigning French and Wimbledon champ, against world No. 3 Djokovic, a tennis legend with 24 grand slam titles to his name. It’s also a rematch of the recent French Open Final.

When is the men’s tennis singles gold medal final?

The players will take to the Stade Roland Garros court on Sunday, Aug. 3. Coverage begins at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET.

Where can I watch?

The match will stream live on Peacock here.

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic to win the men’s Wimbledon singles title on Sunday.