Who will represent Team USA's track and field team in Paris?
The 2024 Olympics are fast approaching near the end of July, but specific rosters for some teams are still being finalized.
For track and field, the marquee athletes will be competing for spots via the Olympic trials, which are coming up shortly.
Here's everything to know to catch the action:
When are the Team USA Olympic track and field trials?
The track and field trials will run from Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 30.
Where is the Team USA Olympic track and field trials?
Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC
Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., is the venue for the trials.
How to watch the Team USA Olympic track and field trials
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
NBC, Peacock and USA Network will be the go-to broadcast options for the trials. Here's a day-by-day guide:
FRIDAY, JUNE 21
- 6:30 p.m. ET - Finals on USA Network or Peacock
- 9 p.m. ET - Finals on NBC or Peacock
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
SUNDAY, JUNE 23
MONDAY, JUNE 24
THURSDAY, JUNE 27
FRIDAY, JUNE 28
- 8 p.m. ET - Finals on USA Network or Peacock
- 10 p.m. ET - Finals on NBC or Peacock
SATURDAY, JUNE 29
SUNDAY, JUNE 30
Key Team USA athletes to watch for during track and field trials
Noah Lyles will definitely be a marquee name after he became the first athlete since Usain Bolt to win the men’s 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Championship.
Sha'Carri Richardson, the reigning women's world 100m champion, will be seeking a spot to mark her Olympic debut.
Ryan Crouser will also hope for a strong outing as he looks to become first athlete to win three consecutive shot put gold medals at the Olympics.
When are the track and field events at the Paris Olympics?
Track and field events in Paris will run from Thursday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 11.