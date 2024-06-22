2024 Paris Olympics

Fencing friends from San Francisco heading back to the Olympics

By Jessica Aguirre

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two of the men competing for Team USA in fencing at the Paris Olympics hail from San Francisco.

Alexander Massialas and Gerek Meinhardt are not only looking for gold, they're building the legacy of fencing in the Bay Area and globally.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Away from the fencing strip, Massialas and Meinhardt have been good friends for as long as they can remember.

"It feels like our lives have been intertwined from such a young age," Massialas said.

NBC Bay Area's Jessica Aguirre has more in the video player above.

Olympics Jun 19

Did You Know? Fencing is one of the original Olympic sports

Jan 8

Olympian offers inside look at Team USA fencing in San Jose

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsSan Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us