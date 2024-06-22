Fencing friends from San Francisco heading back to the Olympics

Two of the men competing for Team USA in fencing at the Paris Olympics hail from San Francisco.

Alexander Massialas and Gerek Meinhardt are not only looking for gold, they're building the legacy of fencing in the Bay Area and globally.

Away from the fencing strip, Massialas and Meinhardt have been good friends for as long as they can remember.

"It feels like our lives have been intertwined from such a young age," Massialas said.

NBC Bay Area's Jessica Aguirre has more in the video player above.