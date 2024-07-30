US women's gymnastics team ditches NSFW nickname for ‘Golden Girls'

Simone Biles has spoken. The official nickname for the Paris Olympics edition of the U.S. women's gymnastics team is "Golden Girls."

It's fitting in two respects. First, the team featuring Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera captured gold Tuesday in the women's team event. Second, the 27-year-old Biles, 24-year-old Carey and 23-year-old Chiles are the three oldest U.S. female gymnasts to win gold medals.

okay on the real though, the official team name is ✨golden girls✨ (because oldest olympic team)



s/o to cecile🥹🤍 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 31, 2024

The "Golden Girls" team name announcement came hours after the squad initially said they would be known as the "FAAFO Five," an NSFW nickname short for "f--- around and find out."

Previous U.S. women's gymnastics team names have been the "Fierce Five" (2012), the "Final Five" (2016) and the "Fighting Four" (2020).