2024 Paris Olympics

US women's gymnastics team ditches NSFW nickname for ‘Golden Girls'

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Simone Biles has spoken. The official nickname for the Paris Olympics edition of the U.S. women's gymnastics team is "Golden Girls."

It's fitting in two respects. First, the team featuring Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera captured gold Tuesday in the women's team event. Second, the 27-year-old Biles, 24-year-old Carey and 23-year-old Chiles are the three oldest U.S. female gymnasts to win gold medals.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The "Golden Girls" team name announcement came hours after the squad initially said they would be known as the "FAAFO Five," an NSFW nickname short for "f--- around and find out."

Previous U.S. women's gymnastics team names have been the "Fierce Five" (2012), the "Final Five" (2016) and the "Fighting Four" (2020).

USA Gymnastics 11 hours ago

WATCH: Team USA's gymnastics routines that clinched gold at the women's all-around final

2024 Paris Olympics 21 hours ago

Redemption! Simone Biles, Team USA win gymnastics team gold

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us