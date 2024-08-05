Walnut Creek's Sabrina Ionescu scores six in Team USA women's basketball win over Germany

Walnut Creek native Sabrina Ionescu and Team USA women's basketball team defeated Germany 87-68 in the group phase on Sunday.

Check out some of Ionescu's highlights from the game in the video above!

The United States women’s basketball team is 3-0 at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

They move on to the quarterfinals where they will face off against Nigeria on Wednesday. Watch it live on Peacock here beginning at 12:15 p.m.

