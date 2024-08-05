2024 Paris Olympics

Walnut Creek's Sabrina Ionescu scores six in Team USA women's basketball win over Germany

Walnut Creek native Sabrina Ionescu and Team USA women's basketball team defeated Germany 87-68 in the group phase on Sunday.

The United States women’s basketball team is 3-0 at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

They move on to the quarterfinals where they will face off against Nigeria on Wednesday. Watch it live on Peacock here beginning at 12:15 p.m.

