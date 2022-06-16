pawsitively good awards

Meet Maria Lopez, Nominated for the Pawsitively Good Awards!

NBC Bay Area is honoring Pawsitively Good Awards nominee Maria Lopez for her passion to help animals in need, no matter where they come from.

As part of our annual Clear the Shelters campaign, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are honoring individuals, groups and nonprofits going above and beyond for animals in need through the Pawsitively Good Awards.

Congratulations to Maria Lopez, an Animal Care Technician at Compassion Without Borders, for her love for animals and her commitment to helping dogs find their forever family, “no matter what condition they come in," she says.

I don’t feel like it’s a job, it’s just something I love and I always have loved.

Maria Lopez

Compassion Without Borders has volunteer opportunities like dog walking, fostering and more.

