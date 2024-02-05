49ers Faithful arrive in Las Vegas to soak in Super Bowl vibes

The Super Bowl may still be a week away, but the San Francisco 49ers Faithful are not wasting any time flocking to Las Vegas.

Many Niners fans are in town just for the festivities before the game.

The Padilla family from Delano in the Central Valley pulled their seventh grader out of school and drove to Vegas.

"My daughter, she's been a loyal fan forever," Abraham Padilla said. "I wanted to bring her for opening night tonight and then the experience here on Wednesday."

The family came for the fun, but will not be going to the game.

"I don't want to refinance my house to get a ticket," Padilla said.

At media row inside the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, the voice of the 49ers was doing his radio show on KNBR and told NBC Bay Area he can't believe the Super Bowl is in Vegas.

"We've had them in Miami, we've had them in New Orleans, we've had them everywhere, but this is Vegas. There's so much to do," said Greg Papa, the 49ers' play-by-play analyst.

Papa's prediction for the big game?

"That's going to be the final score: 24-21, 49ers," Papa said. "And it's going to come down to a Jake Moody 48-yard field goal. Money Moody!"