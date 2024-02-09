What will Californians be eating on Super Bowl Sunday? Google data reveals most-searched chicken wings, dips

America's second biggest day of eating is almost here.

One of the most popular food choices for the Super Bowl will likely not come as a surprise. While the 49ers take on the Chiefs on Sunday, Americans will consume over 1.4 billion chicken wings, according to the National Chicken Council.

That's about four wings per person.

As for the most popular wing flavor, Google released it's most-searched chicken wing varieties by state this week.

Most-searched chicken wing flavor in California

Taking the top spot in California is dry rubbed salt and pepper wings.

Among the other popular varieties were lemon pepper, salt and vinegar and garlic parmesan.

Google doesn't note whether Americans prefer boneless or bone-in wings. The National Chicken Council, however, says bone-in are the more popular choice, with 53% choosing the classic wing.

As for sides of choice, most prefer to enjoy their wings with French fries. Just 14% of Americans would rather have celery, the council says.

Montana and Colorado opted for a healthier alternative with cauliflower wings.

Wisconsin and Illinois residents searched most for baked wings, as opposed to fried, according to Google.

Google Trends Google released it's most-searched chicken wing flavors by state ahead of Super Bowl 58.

Most-searched dip in California

Another popular appetizer to indulge in while watching the Super Bowl: Dips.

Google compiled the most-searched dips by state as well. The most-searched in California — Artichoke dip. Vermont, Colorado and Wyoming matched California with artichoke as their favorite.