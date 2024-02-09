Super Bowl 2024

Here’s the latest news on the 49ers vs. Chiefs 2024 showdown. Get our coverage on how to watch, game day predictions, all the commercials, the halftime show, and more.
Super Bowl

What will Californians be eating on Super Bowl Sunday? Google data reveals most-searched chicken wings, dips

Enjoy these appetizers on Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

By Kayla Galloway

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

America's second biggest day of eating is almost here.

One of the most popular food choices for the Super Bowl will likely not come as a surprise. While the 49ers take on the Chiefs on Sunday, Americans will consume over 1.4 billion chicken wings, according to the National Chicken Council.

That's about four wings per person.

As for the most popular wing flavor, Google released it's most-searched chicken wing varieties by state this week.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

2024 Super Bowl

Usher Feb 8

How much will Usher make performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Super Bowl 4 hours ago

Betting on the Super Bowl? ‘You gotta pay the piper' on your winnings, says tax expert

Taylor Swift 9 hours ago

Tracking Taylor Swift's plane from Tokyo to the Super Bowl may break the internet

Most-searched chicken wing flavor in California

Taking the top spot in California is dry rubbed salt and pepper wings.

Among the other popular varieties were lemon pepper, salt and vinegar and garlic parmesan.

Google doesn't note whether Americans prefer boneless or bone-in wings. The National Chicken Council, however, says bone-in are the more popular choice, with 53% choosing the classic wing.

As for sides of choice, most prefer to enjoy their wings with French fries. Just 14% of Americans would rather have celery, the council says.

Montana and Colorado opted for a healthier alternative with cauliflower wings.

Wisconsin and Illinois residents searched most for baked wings, as opposed to fried, according to Google.

Google Trends
Google released it's most-searched chicken wing flavors by state ahead of Super Bowl 58.

Most-searched dip in California

Another popular appetizer to indulge in while watching the Super Bowl: Dips.

Google compiled the most-searched dips by state as well. The most-searched in California — Artichoke dip. Vermont, Colorado and Wyoming matched California with artichoke as their favorite.

Google released it's most-searched dips by state ahead of Super Bowl 58.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl49ersFood & DrinkSuper Bowl 58
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us