Super Bowl buzz builds as 49ers fans pour into Las Vegas

Thousands and thousands of San Francisco 49ers fans continue to pour into Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl.

The Fan Zone inside the Mandalay Bay Convention Center was the place to be Wednesday.

Stars from the Pat McAfee Show, Rob Gronkowski and Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby were some of the stars in attendance.

When asked if he was rooting for the Bay Area on Sunday, Crosby gave a silver and black answer.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Nobody but the Raiders," he said. "That’s it."

Hall of Famer and Niners great Steve Young offered advice on how to win the sport's biggest game. He posted on Instagram that Super Bowls are not won, they're taken from bloody hands.

"Everyone understands what's at stake, so people don’t just give up that moment. You have to take that moment," he said. "You don’t just say it's another game. I think that’s what I’m trying to describe. Get ready for that cause you don’t want to get shocked by that. You lose the game because of that if you’re not ready for it."

Outside the convention center, there were blue skies after days of rain that forced people to scurry back inside the casinos.

"It’s about time," 49ers fan Alicia Carranza said. "We’re from Seattle, so yes, I’m loving it."

NFL merchandise is selling big, and one of the hottest items is lucky No. 13 for Brock Purdy, who will put it all on the line on Sunday in the gambling capital of the world.