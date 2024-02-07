Super Bowl 2024

Why Travis Kelce's mom might be sitting next to fans at Super Bowl

Travis Kelce’s mom Donna Kelce revealed just how expensive 2024 Super Bowl suites are at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and why she might not be seated in the exclusive area on Feb. 11.

Being on Travis Kelce's A-team doesn't ensure a luxe Super Bowl ticket.

Donna Kelce revealed her family may be cheering the Kansas City Chiefs player on from the stands instead of a suite when his team plays the San Fransico 49ers during the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

"You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars, so I have a feeling I'm not in a box," Donna shared on Today Feb. 7. "I have a feeling I am in the stands. As far as I know, I'm in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl."

And she isn't the only NFL family member to express how expensive Super Bowl tickets are. Lisa McCaffrey, mom of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, also noted that the suites were out of her price range. However, Christian's fiancée Olivia Culpo assured fans that the family will be cheering the 27-year-old at Allegiant Stadium.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate Chiefs AFC Championship Win

While Donna may not be getting the VIP treatment during the big game, she is still more than grateful that her son and star tight end made it to the Super Bowl — again.

"It is going to be a dream to go back to back like this," she reflected, "I'm really excited."

While last year's game was dubbed the Kelce Bowl, since Travis and older brother and Philadelphia Eagles' center Jason Kelce faced off, Donna noted that this year's won't be as hectic.

"This year, I'm going to take it a little easier," she said. "It'll be more relaxing, except for the game."

Even if the Kelces aren't in a suite — where they've previously been seen alongside Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift and quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany — they'll still be cheering on the Chiefs come Super Bowl Sunday.

"Family is everything to me and our family is football and football is family," Donna exclusively told E! News in November. "Big sports family. Whenever we're together, it's very, very few times because we have such busy schedules."

