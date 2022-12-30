What Is an Atmospheric River? Here's What to Know

An atmospheric river is heading for the Bay Area. That's a phrase you'll likely hear during the winter months, but what exactly is an atmospheric river?

Here's what you need to know about the potent storms that tend to drop copious amounts of rainfall and snow.

What is an atmospheric river?

Think of an atmospheric river as a river in the sky.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

An atmospheric river (AR) is a long, narrow band of condensed water vapor that can end up producing heavy rain and snow, according to weather officials.

When an atmospheric river moves inland and hits mountains, the water vapor rises and cools, producing heavy precipitation.

NBC Bay Area Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri said meteorologists look at two key factors when an atmospheric river is coming together: where the storm is going to stall once it hits land and a meteorological term known as orographic lifting.

"This has to do with the mountains," Ranieri said. "The mountains always enhance that rainfall. As that rain heads right towards the mountains, those mountains squeeze out quite a bit more rainfall. Areas on the other side of the mountain don't get nearly as much."

NOAA

Is there a rating system for atmospheric rivers?

Yes. Atmospheric rivers are rated using the atmospheric river scale, which has five categories.

AR 1: Weak (primarily beneficial)

AR 2: Moderate (mostly beneficial but also somewhat hazardous)

AR 3: Strong (balance of beneficial and hazardous)

AR 4: Extreme (mostly hazardous but also beneficial)

AR 5: Exceptional (primarily hazardous)

The scale focuses on total expected water transport and how long that available water will be over the same area.

"Though many ARs are weak systems that simply provide beneficial rain or snow, some of the larger, more powerful ARs can create extreme rainfall and floods capable of disrupting travel, inducing mudslides and causing catastrophic damage to life and property," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

For a region so dry, how did our weekend storm bring creeks, streams and even major river systems to flood stage so quickly especially since we've seen many atmospheric river storms before? Meteorologist Rob Mayeda explains.

How much rain can an atmospheric river produce?

It depends on the strength of the atmospheric river. According to NOAA, a strong atmospheric river can transport an amount of water vapor that's roughly equivalent to 7.5 to 15 times the average flow of water at the Mississippi River's mouth.

For the West Coast, just a few atmospheric river storms can deliver roughly 30 to 50% of the region's annual precipitation, according to NOAA.

How big are atmospheric rivers?

Atmospheric rivers are about 250 to 375 miles wide on average and can stretch up to 2,000 miles long, according to weather officials.

The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, better known as the "Hurricane Hunters," are spending their winter out west flying off the California coast studying our atmospheric river storms.

Are atmospheric rivers common?

Yes, atmospheric rivers are very common.

"ARs move with the weather and are present somewhere on Earth at any given time," according to NOAA.

Are atmospheric rivers changing?

NASA scientists project that atmospheric rivers will be less common in the future, but the ones that do form will be longer and wider, bringing heavier rain. That could result in large swings from extreme drought to extreme flooding.

Our recent record October storm may be a preview into the future for atmospheric river events. NBC Bay Area's Rob Mayeda talks with Chad Hecht, research analyst with the Centers for Western Weather and Water Extremes UCSD/Scripps Oceanography. Hecht discusses the real-time impacts he saw during the storm and how the team is looking to improve local forecasts and CW3E's own atmospheric river index which was rated at "AR-5" the Oct. 24 Bay Area storm, the highest on the AR index scale. As the climate warms, Hecht explains how atmospheric river patterns of the future may lead to more intense rain and wind events than before.