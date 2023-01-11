Bay Area Braces for Next Storm Expected Wednesday to Thursday

A day after hail, thunder and lightning bashed the Bay Area, another storm is lining up to dump more heavy rain Wednesday and leave more flooding in its wake.

Wednesday is expected to bring 2-3 inches of rain to the East Bay, 1-2 inches in Santa Cruz County, up to 1.5 inches to the South Bay as well as in San Francisco and down the Peninsula, and less than an inch to Monterey County.

Aside from the North Bay, Thursday should bring a brief respite to the rest of the Bay Area with much smaller amounts of rain -- between 0.1 and 0.5 of an inch -- before another storm front moves through the region Friday through Sunday. That storm is expected to drop 1-2 inches in San Francisco and on the Peninsula, 1.5-3 inches in Santa Cruz County and 1-2 inches in the South Bay.

