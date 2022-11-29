Bay Area Forecast: Get Ready for Rain This Week

Does it feel like winter or what?
Chilly temperatures greeted the Bay Area early this week and the region is expecting rain to arrive Thursday into Friday.
Here's a look at what you can expect this week.
When will it rain in the Bay Area?
An atmospheric river looks to join up with our next system with rain starting overnight Thursday and is expected to last into the afternoon, according to the latest forecast. Friday looks to be a dry day, with more rain likely over the weekend.
How much rain will fall in the Bay Area?
Here's a breakdown of expected rainfall totals on Thursday:
- Half-inch to an inch of rain on the Peninsula, in the East Bay, and in the South Bay
- About an inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain in the North Bay
- Around an inch to two inches of rain in the mountains in Santa Cruz and North Bay
Here's what the forecast shows for rainfall totals over the weekend:
- About a half-inch to an inch of rain expected in the Bay Area
Use Interactive Radar to track the storm
Check back here and use our Interactive Radar below to track the incoming waves of rain this week.
