Bay Area Forecast: Get Ready for Rain This Week

Does it feel like winter or what?

Chilly temperatures greeted the Bay Area early this week and the region is expecting rain to arrive Thursday into Friday.

Here's a look at what you can expect this week.

When will it rain in the Bay Area?

An atmospheric river looks to join up with our next system with rain starting overnight Thursday and is expected to last into the afternoon, according to the latest forecast. Friday looks to be a dry day, with more rain likely over the weekend.

Got a Thursday AM commute? 1) plan extra time 2) make it a work from home morning. SJSU WRF shows a robust frontal boundary passage w/ narrow cold frontal rainband style bowing segments (windy) & likely roadway ponding rain rates into mid PM. Stay tuned. #CAwx 11/28/2022 pic.twitter.com/HmZn2pIxrU — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) November 29, 2022

How much rain will fall in the Bay Area?

Here's a breakdown of expected rainfall totals on Thursday:

Half-inch to an inch of rain on the Peninsula, in the East Bay, and in the South Bay

About an inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain in the North Bay

Around an inch to two inches of rain in the mountains in Santa Cruz and North Bay

Here's what the forecast shows for rainfall totals over the weekend:

About a half-inch to an inch of rain expected in the Bay Area

Increasing potential for impactful rain on Thursday into early Friday. Good odds for 1"+ for the North Bay and Coastal Ranges. A bit less for the inland valleys. Rain should return for the weekend with less confidence in timing and amounts. #cawx pic.twitter.com/32LXCG9xvU — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 28, 2022

