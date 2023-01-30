Freeze Watch, Frost Advisory in Effect for Much of the Bay Area

The Bay Area and much of Northern California, especially in inland areas, will experience near freezing to sub-freezing overnight temperatures from Sunday night into the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Frost and freezing conditions are likely throughout the region until at least Wednesday morning. A freeze watch will be in effect for most areas late Monday night into Tuesday morning, the weather service said.

The conditions will be extremely dangerous to unsheltered people.

The weather service advises to protect people, pets, plants and pipes from the cold. Gusty winds will be present throughout the region until Monday afternoon.