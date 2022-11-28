bay area weather

Forecasters Say Inland Areas Can Expect Frost Tuesday and Wednesday

By Bay City News

frost-shutterstock_111617987
Shutterstock

The National Weather Service (MWS) said Sunday to expect chilly temperatures this week that may drop to freezing Tuesday and Wednesday and produce frost.

Forecasters said there's a 50 to 80 percent chance of frost Tuesday and Wednesday, with the greatest chance in inland areas, especially valleys. The NWS said people should make sure to protect people, pets, plants and pipes.

The NWS said Sunday there's a 50 percent to 75 percent chance of rain in the Bay Area on Thursday heading into Friday, with the best chances in the North Bay and coastal regions.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherweatherBay Area forecast
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us