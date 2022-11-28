Forecasters Say Inland Areas Can Expect Frost Tuesday and Wednesday

The National Weather Service (MWS) said Sunday to expect chilly temperatures this week that may drop to freezing Tuesday and Wednesday and produce frost.

Forecasters said there's a 50 to 80 percent chance of frost Tuesday and Wednesday, with the greatest chance in inland areas, especially valleys. The NWS said people should make sure to protect people, pets, plants and pipes.

The NWS said Sunday there's a 50 percent to 75 percent chance of rain in the Bay Area on Thursday heading into Friday, with the best chances in the North Bay and coastal regions.