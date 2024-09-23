Heat advisory issued in parts of Bay Area to start the week

Above average temperatures return to the Bay Area on Monday and Tuesday, prompting a heat advisory in some parts of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected in the 90s and near or above 100 in some inland areas of the East Bay, North Bay and South Bay, the weather service says.

Officially, the advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for Santa Clara Valley, including San Jose, and interior valleys of the East Bay, the weather service said.

A cool-down is expected to start Wednesday and continue into Thursday before temperatures begin to rise into the 90s again by the weekend, the weather service said.