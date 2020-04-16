california drought

Northwest California Drought Grows, South Benefits From Rain

United States Drought Monitor

Record-breaking April rains eliminated all drought and abnormal dryness from Southern California and up the Central Coast through Monterey County, but drought has worsened in northwestern California, the U.S. Drought Monitor said Thursday.

Overall, just over 58% of the state was experiencing abnormal dryness or the first two stages of drought, down from more than 75% at the start of the month according to data collected up to April 14.

But the designation of severe drought was expanded over much of northwest California up into Oregon, while the balance of northern and central California has moderate drought or abnormal dryness.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

‘Dreary Summer’ Expected in California as Virus Dims Plans

california water Apr 2

California Snowpack Measures Below Normal For Spring

Southern California has been the beneficiary of the state’s upside-down seasons, which have seen a promising December snowpack in the Sierra Nevada fall well below normal as January and February turned dry and southern counties targeted by days of spring rains.

Most of Southern California recorded 800% of normal precipitation just in the last week and 200-400% percent of normal over the last 30 days, the Drought Monitor said.

North of Los Angeles, Kern County went from significant precipitation deficits to well above normal readings over six weeks, allowing removal of the designations of moderate drought and abnormal dryness there and in the vicinity.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

california droughtweather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us