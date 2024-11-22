bay area storm

Roads flooded, trees down in the North Bay as atmospheric river storm continues

By Jodi Hernandez

The intensity of this week's atmospheric river storm caught many people in the North Bay off guard.

Across Sonoma County Thursday, streets were flooded and trees were coming down.

"I think it’s crazy, and we definitely weren’t prepared enough," Carrie Ashworth said.

The powerful storm left roadways flooded across the county and some people stranded in the rising waters.

"I don’t think any of us anticipated for it to come down this fast," Ashworth said.

The intense wind and rain also caused trees to topple. One fell onto a house in Forestville, sending the owner to the hospital with minor injuries.

"I’ve seen it flood here a lot of times. I’ve never seen it this bad," Danielle Perlenfein said.

About 150 people got stranded inside Santa Rosa’s Sutter medical center when a nearby stream overflowed.

"We have a waterway over here that kind of got overwhelmed with a lot of water coming into it and overflowed into the parking lot," Will Powers with the Santa Rosa Fire Department said.

Physicians' cars were among those that ended up submerged in the parking lot.

Van Lee had just picked up her mother from an appointment when her vehicle stalled in the water. She had to wade through the flood waters in her clogs to get out.

"I hope they get my car out of the water and fix it because I have to work tomorrow," Lee said.

