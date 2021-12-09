Storm to Bring Widespread Rain to the Bay Area, Snow to the Sierra

A storm system brewing offshore is slated to bring widespread rain to the Bay Area and multiple feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada, weather officials say.

The National Weather Service says a "weak to potentially moderate" atmospheric river storm will likely arrive in the Bay Area late Saturday and continue into Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The public should expect moderate to locally heavy rainfall as well as locally gusty winds, according to the weather service. Minor urban and small stream flooding is also possible.

Bay Area rainfall totals are expected to range anywhere from three quarters of an inch to four inches, NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall says. Compared to the higher elevations, valley locations are expected to receive less rainfall due to rain shadowing.

Today's rain will come to an end this morning followed by breezy, cooler conditions. A more potent storm approaches late Saturday night producing widespread rainfall at times across the Bay Area & Central Coast through at least Monday. #CAwx #CArain #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/xnIjcOcO17 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 9, 2021

Over in the Sierra, heavy snowfall is expected between Sunday and Wednesday, the weather service says.

Hall said Sierra snowfall totals could range anywhere from 2 to 6 feet.

Some lingering mountain snow today will clear out by the afternoon. Near or below freezing temperatures are forecast for Fri/Sat morning. A winter storm will impact our area Sun-Wed. Prepare your homes and vehicles now for this upcoming weather! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/GEEEkk4DcN — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 9, 2021

A winter storm will be making its way into our area starting late Saturday-midweek. Multiple feet of mountain snow are forecast, as well as widespread rain. Be prepared for very difficult travel conditions. #CAwx



Forecast: https://t.co/WjKBsJDVhA



Roads: https://t.co/6jnhwJNN7a pic.twitter.com/WzSGXMNqcJ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 9, 2021

For the latest weather updates, visit NBC Bay Area's weather page.