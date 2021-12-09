Storm to Bring Widespread Rain to the Bay Area, Snow to the Sierra

A storm system brewing offshore is slated to bring widespread rain to the Bay Area and multiple feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada, weather officials say.
The National Weather Service says a "weak to potentially moderate" atmospheric river storm will likely arrive in the Bay Area late Saturday and continue into Monday.
The public should expect moderate to locally heavy rainfall as well as locally gusty winds, according to the weather service. Minor urban and small stream flooding is also possible.
Bay Area rainfall totals are expected to range anywhere from three quarters of an inch to four inches, NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall says. Compared to the higher elevations, valley locations are expected to receive less rainfall due to rain shadowing.
Over in the Sierra, heavy snowfall is expected between Sunday and Wednesday, the weather service says.
Hall said Sierra snowfall totals could range anywhere from 2 to 6 feet.
