The Weather Classroom: At Home Edition

Many schools focus on weather content or climate change for course content this time of year, which is usually why requests come in frequently for the NBC Bay Area Microclimate Weather team to give a talk on weather topics.
Given this new area of social distancing and closed schools, we thought we'd share some of the content online.
Meteorologist Rob Mayeda presents an online version of a weather presentation provided to local schools and suggests the following links for projects and learning more about the topics discussed in the video clip above.
Here are Rob's top weather websites for teachers/resources:
- Climate: Desert Research Institute's California Climate Tracker
- Golden Gate Weather Services / Jan Null CCM
- Climate Prediction Center (helpful for long-range forecasts including El Nino, along with forecasting maps/chart data)
- National Center for Environmental Prediction (a Costco-like warehouse of all things forecasting)
- San Jose State University Fire Weather Lab (team on the leading edge of understanding wildland fire behavior)
Helpful Website for Forecasting
- Tropical Tidbits (great for upper air charts and other models focused on tropical cyclones)
- Local National Weather Service Office: NWS Bay Area (Monterey)
- Storm Prediction Center (for severe weather, fire weather, extreme weather probabilities)
- National Hurricane Center (the name says it all, the source for all things hurricanes, tropical weather)