The Weather Classroom: At Home Edition

Many schools focus on weather content or climate change for course content this time of year, which is usually why requests come in frequently for the NBC Bay Area Microclimate Weather team to give a talk on weather topics.

Given this new area of social distancing and closed schools, we thought we'd share some of the content online.

Meteorologist Rob Mayeda presents an online version of a weather presentation provided to local schools and suggests the following links for projects and learning more about the topics discussed in the video clip above.

Here are Rob's top weather websites for teachers/resources:

Helpful Website for Forecasting

Educational Resources for Parents, Students, and Teachers

