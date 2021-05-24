weather explainer

‘UFO' Clouds Spotted in Bay Area. Here's What They Really Are

By NBC Bay Area staff

Audel Contreras

Many Bay Area residents took to social media on Monday to get answers after spotting what they referred to as UFO clouds.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

We asked NBC Bay Area Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri to take a look and explain. Here's what he said:

"What you’re looking at is a classic example of a lenticular cloud. These cloud shapes can often take on the appearance of something out of a science fiction movie!

So what’s happening here? Well, these clouds are created when moist, stable air flows over a mountain or hilltop. When the air passes over the mountain or elevation, it condenses, forming a cloud.

The wind pattern then compresses the cloud, leaving it in this very unusual and cool-looking flat shape.

So, it might look like a UFO, but it’s actually a lenticular cloud."

weather explainer Sep 8, 2020

Weather Explainer: Bay Area Skies Turn Orange, Red and Even Yellow

weather explainer May 25, 2020

Weather Explainer: What is a Halo?

This article tagged under:

weather explainercloud
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us