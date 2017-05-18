Jack, 12, was born Sophia. The sixth-grade student began identifying as Jack less than a year ago.

A team of international doctors is working to rewrite the clinical guidelines for how and when to medically treat transgender children.

“Together, we have worked … to really inform readers of how to optimize care both on the mental health side and the medical care,” said Dr. Steve Rosenthal, who is part of the team of physicians working to construct the guidelines that will be released by the Endocrine Society, Pediatric Endocrine Society, and the World Professional Association of Transgender Health.

“This is a document that basically covers the age span for transgender individuals, said Rosenthal, who also heads the Child and Adolescent Gender Center at UCSF Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Rosenthal is part of an international team of endocrinologists, psychologists and psychiatrists who are revising the medical guidelines for transgender kids this year.

Photo credit: NBC Bay Area

The guidelines haven’t been updated in nearly a decade. According to the new revisions, hormone therapy would no longer be restricted to teenagers 16 and above. The guidelines will also favor what is known as a “social transition,” which allows transgender children to change their names and wardrobes to more closely mirror the gender they identity as rather than the sex they were assigned at birth.

Sofia came out as Jack less than a year ago, and switched to boys’ clothes and short hair.

Photo credit: NBC Bay Area

“Sure, I’m a kid, but it doesn’t take a genius to realize that I’m not a girl,” said 12-year old Jack. The Bay Area 6th grader was born Sofia, but began identifying as Jack less than a year ago.

“Sofia was there in my head, but Jack was also,” he said. “I see her as a different human being than I am. I’m Jack and Sophia had her own lifetime and I have my own.”

'Bye, Bye Estrogen'

Pausing puberty

Jack recently underwent a medical procedure to have a tiny device implanted in his left arm that pumps medications through the body to stop the effects of puberty.

“It gives them more time to understand who they are without the clock ticking,” said Rosenthal, who has treated Jack and hundreds of other transgender children. “What you are doing is you're basically putting their puberty on hold. You're not promoting the development of either male or female physical characteristics at that point.”

Doctors, including Rosenthal, recommend kids get off the puberty blocker by the time they turn 14 for fear of potential side-effects, including the weakening of bones. A that point, children must decide whether to continue the transition process by taking hormones for the rest of their life or stop taking drugs completely to restart their natural puberty process.

'Where is the girl?'

“I think it’s putting a lot on the shoulders of these children,” said Dr. Eric Vilain, a pediatrician and geneticist who heads the Medical Genetics division at UCLA. “It’s putting them on a path that will have a lot of medical and surgical consequences.”

Dr. Eric Vilain is not opposed to kids making social transitions, or even taking puberty blockers, but he thinks parents shouldn’t assume a kid is trans just because they like the toys and clothes of the opposite sex.

Photo credit: NBC Bay Area

Vilain believes early social transitions unfairly push children to thinking they should identity as the opposite sex. He says these transitions can lead to unnecessary medical interventions for transgender kids.

“People telling me that these boys who behave like girls are in fact girl inside -- I’m saying well, where is the girl?” he asked. “Is their brain different? Are their other genes different? I still have not seen that.”

An estimated 1.4 million adults and 150,000 teens in the U.S. identify as transgender. Population figures for younger children, however, are largely unknown. That said, Bay Area gender clinics provide care to more than 550 children, according to data collected by the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit.

Which kids should transition and when?

While teams of pediatricians and therapists provide ongoing medical and emotional care for transgender children, there is a lack of research detailing which children should transition socially and at what ages.

“We just don’t have definitive data one way or another,” said Dr. Kristina Olson, a research psychologist at the University of Washington who is leading a first-of-its-kind study that aims to provide a treasure-trove of data involving the long-term of trans children.

“To be able to, hopefully, answer which children should or should not transition,” she said.

Olson and her research team are studying 300 trans kids from around the U.S. and Canada and tracking them over the next two decades.

Before she came out as Maya, Brody’s parents thought he would probably be gay.

Photo credit: NBC Bay Area

'I’m not completely a girl'

“I’m not completely a girl,” said 7-year-old Maya, who is participating in the study. She was born male, but she began identifying as female as a 3-year-old.

“At first…it’s hard to swallow,” said Meghan, Maya’s mother.

“But really it’s this child’s happiness. I would rather have a transgender daughter than a dead son.”

Megan, like many parents of transgender children, point to studies, including those from the Williams Institute at UCLA, that have shown trans kids are nearly 10 times more likely to commit suicide than non-trans children.

More recently, however, Olson’s research has shown children who were allowed to transition socially are no more depressed and only marginally more anxious than other children, according to data collected from the first three years of her study.

“The kids in our study seem to be doing quite well,” Olson said. “Which is particularly surprising because past work with transgender teens and adults, as well as previous work with gender non-conforming kids had suggested that these kids have very high rates of anxiety and depression.”

The new, international guidelines from the Endocrine Society are expected to lift restrictions on early social transitions and will likely be released by the end of this year.

Transitioning socially is what Jack said ultimately allowed him to feel more comfortable and confident.”

“I didn’t feel at home in my body,” he said.

“When I discovered the word ‘transgender,’ I was like ‘huh, maybe this is the missing puzzle piece that I’m missing here.’”